7:05pm Fri 20 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Madonna on Trump: 'We have gone as low as we can go'

NEW YORK (AP) " Madonna is trying to put a positive spin on President-elect Donald Trump's Friday inauguration.

The superstar spoke at the Brooklyn Museum Thursday night with artist Marilyn Minter about art in a time of protest, among other things.

Madonna says Trump has done the public a great service because she believes the nation has now hit rock bottom, and the only direction it can go is up.

The discussion was moderated by author and poet Elizabeth Alexander, who performed a work at the first inauguration of President Barack Obama.

On the eve of Trump becoming president, both Madonna and Minter vowed to lead protests against him, including attending Saturday's Women's March in Washington.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 20 Jan 2017 19:55:26 Processing Time: 24ms