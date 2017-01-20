The eerie first look at Netflix's JonBenet Ramsey documentary

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The first trailer for Netflix's JonBenét Ramsey documentary has dropped, and it's an eerie first look.

Casting JonBenét follows the 20-year-old unsolved murder of the child beauty pageant queen. As The Hollywood Reporter notes, the flick is a "documentary hybrid on the macabre fascination that still surrounds the infamous murder case".

In the eerie clip, eight JonBenét lookalikes are shown waiting to audition to play the six-year-old.

"Do you know who killed JonBenet Ramsey?" one of the girls asks the cameraman before her audition.

For the documentary, the filmmakers travelled to Ramsey's hometown of Boulder, Colorado to ask residents about how the trial and case impacted them.

The film also looks at the decades-long global fascination with the perplexing murder and how it affected future generations of local families.

Casting JonBenét will have it's world premiere at Sundance Film Festival this weekend as part of the festival's documentary competition, before launching on Netflix in April.

- news.com.au