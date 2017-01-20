Melanie Lynskey and Elijah Wood star in new Netflix movie

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Despite plans to spend billions on their original content, Netflix has yet to announce a New Zealand-based project.

So its new movie starring Kiwi Melanie Lynskey and Lord of the Ring's Elijah Wood might be the closest we'll ever get.

Lynskey stars in I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore as Ruth, a woman whose life isn't going the way she wants it to.

When someone breaks into her house and steals her grandmother's silverware, she teams up with her neighbour Tony (Wood) and embarks on a vigilante path of violence to get the stolen goods back.

"Vigilante justice is a good way to get your wig knocked off," Ruth is warned by a police officer, before she gets caught up in fights against gun-toting kidnappers.

The trailer portrays the movie as a protest against all the awful people in society, with Ruth responding to the question "What do you want?" with: "For people to stop being a**holes."

The movie premiered this week at the Sundance Film Festival. At last year's festival, Lynskey earned one of the top acting prizes for her role in The Intervention.

I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore goes live on Netflix on Tuesday.

- NZ Herald