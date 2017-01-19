Wayne Barrett, tenacious NYC reporter of Trump, dead at 71.

NEW YORK (AP) " Journalist Wayne Barrett, whose tenacious coverage of New York City politicians and personalities " including a 1992 biography of Donald Trump " earned him a reputation as a tough but fair investigative reporter, died on Thursday. He was 71.

Barrett, who had been battling interstitial lung disease, died at NYU Langone Medical Center, his family told The Associated Press.

Barrett began covering the budding real-estate developer Trump when he started writing for the Village Voice in the late 1970s. In 1992, he published "Trump: The Deals and the Downfalls," reissued last year during Trump's presidential run. He also wrote books on New York City mayors Edward I. Koch and Rudolph Giuliani and mentored many younger journalists.