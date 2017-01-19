Laneway Festival release map and timetable

The map and timetable for the St Jerome's Laneway Festival has been announced.

The gates for the day long festival, which is held on Auckland's anniversary day, Monday 30 January, open at 11:30am with the final acts winding things up at 10:30pm.

Here's our hit picks to get you started; Tame Impala kick off at 9:30pm, The Veils swamp the stage at 6:45pm and local legends The Chills play at 1:35 in the afternoon.

While fans will pore over the artist timetable, identifying potential clashes and working out their plan of attack, there has also been extremely high interest in the site map.

This is because this year the festival moves from Silo Park down in Wynyard Quarter up to its new home in Albert Park.

Perhaps the most important thing to note is that the entrance to the festival is located on Wellesley Street.

This information is also available on the website and on the new Laneway Festival app, which should be considered essential for all those attending.

The app is available on both iOS and Android as a free download.

The full timetable:

Princes Street Stage

9:30 -10:30: Tame Impala

7:50 - 8:50: Nick Murphey (Chet Faker)

6:35 - 7:20: Tycho

5:20 - 6:05: Clams Casino

4:05 - 4:50: Refused

2:50 - 3:35: DMA's

1:35 - 2:20:The Chills

12:25 - 1:05: Fazerdaze

Rotunda Stage

9:00 - 9:45: Flight Facilities

7:30 - 8:15: Glass Animals

6:00 - 6:45: King Gizzard

4:30 - 5:15: Aurora

3:00 - 3:45: Bob Moses

1:30 - 2:15: Julia Jacklin

Fountain Stage

9:45-10:30: What So Not

8:15 - 9:00: Floating Points

6:45 - 7:30: The Veils

5:15 - 6:00: Tourist

3:45 - 4:30 Car Seat Headrest

2:15 - 3:00: Fortunes

12:50 - 1:30: Purple Pilgrims

Thunderdome

9:10-10:00 Mr Carmack

8:00-8:45: Mick Jenkins

6:50-7:35 Nao

5:40-6:25 K2K

4:30-5:15: Cut Off Your Hands

3:15-4:00: Whitney

2:05-2:50 White Lung

1:00-1:40 Yukon Era

11:55 - 12:35: Nikolai

- NZ Herald