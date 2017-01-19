NCIS actor Miguel Ferrer dies aged 61

Miguel Ferrer, who brought stern authority to his featured role on CBS' hit drama NCIS: Los Angeles and, before that, to Crossing Jordan, has died.

CBS said Ferrer died Thursday of cancer at his Los Angeles home. He was 61.

He had played assistant director Owen Granger on NCIS: Los Angeles since 2012. Before that, he played the chief medical examiner and boss to series star Jill Hennessy for the six seasons of NBC's Crossing Jordan.

Ferrer began his career in the early 1980s with guest shots on TV series. In 1990 he scored a signature role as FBI Agent Albert Rosenfield on David Lynch's smash Twins Peaks. He will appear in the limited series reboot of the thriller this year.

He had a supporting roles in the original Robocop in Marvel's Iron Man 3 and had a successful job as a voice actor, including in Adventure Time and several DC animations.

The actor filmed multiple episodes of NCIS: LA before his death.

He was the son of actor Jose Ferrer and singer-actress Rosemary Clooney, and a cousin of George Clooney.