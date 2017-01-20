UK court rejects bid for bridge to be recognized as sport

LONDON (AP) " Bridge players who want the card game recognized as a sport have lost their latest legal bid in Britain.

The Court of Appeal in London on Thursday upheld an October 2015 ruling backing Sport England's refusal to put bridge in the same category as badminton, billiards and ballroom dancing.

The English Bridge Union, which has some 55,000 members, had sought the designation.

The union had argued that a lack of sporting recognition meant fewer opportunities for public funding and to promote bridge. It says the game has recognized health and well-being benefits.

Sport England, which makes public funding decisions, has a policy that says sport must involve a "physical activity" component. Its list of recognized sports includes angling, darts, dodgeball, model aircraft flying and ballooning.