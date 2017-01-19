Sir Patrick Stewart to voice the poo emoji in The Emoji Movie

Sir Patrick Stewart, acclaimed thespian and A-List Hollywood star, will have to emote like never before for his next role - one for which being told his performance stank would probably be high praise.

The 76-year-old actor is to play poop in the upcoming Emoji Movie, Sony Pictures Animation announced on Wednesday, joining a cast that includes Broad City star Ilana Glazer, and comedians James Corden and T.J. Miller.

Miller is set to star as an emoji named Gene, who, unlike his digital friends, was born with multiple facial expressions.

"Emoji are expected to be one thing their whole lives. So I thought, what if one was born with not one, but lots of expressions ... and how would that affect the status quo," director Tony Leondis said at an SPA presentation.

"Everyone has felt different; it's everyone's story."

He ain't no ! So excited to announce the distinguished @SirPatStew as Poop in the #EmojiMovie - in theaters August 4th! #SonyAnimationDay pic.twitter.com/JTeEhP08qI — Sony Pictures (@SonyPictures) 18 January 2017

Sony also announced that Bridesmaids star Maya Rudolph was joining the cast as Smiler, along with Jennifer Coolidge as Gene's mother, Mary Meh, and Jake T. Austin as Alex.

"From my niece to my grandmother, they send emojis," Leondis told EW last month. "It connects us. In this technological world, we still find ways to connect as human beings, and I think that's what emojis do."

The Emoji Movie, which is released on August 4, "introduces a secret world inside smartphones' messaging apps called Textopolis, a bustling city where all emojis live, hoping to be selected by the phone's user," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

A teaser trailer that was released last month was largely mocked on social media, with the clip earning three times as many negative reactions as positive ones.

"2017 can't get any worse than this," one user commented.

Upcoming projects for Sir Patrick, who has received critical acclaim for his Shakespearean roles, include starring in the new Wolverine movie Logan as well as providing his voice for animated adventure Spark.

This article originally appeared in The Daily Telegraph

- Daily Telegraph UK