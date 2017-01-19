Controversial rapper wants to perform for Trump

Controversial rapper Azealia Banks has said she "would love" to play at Donald Trump's inauguration.

The rapper, who has become more notable for getting into feuds with other celebrities than for her music, posted her desire on her Facebook page.

"Saw the entertainment line for the inauguration it made me very upset. This is an EPIC moment in modern history and it should def be celebrated in style," Banks wrote.

"I would love to perform at the inauguration."

Her comments come after numerous artists turned down invitations to perform, including Charlotte Church and Moby, and others pulled out at the last minute, including Jennifer Holliday and a Bruce Springsteen cover band.

Banks would be a natural fit for the performance, giving some of her past comments have been equally as controversial as the incoming President's.

Banks has said a number of vulgar and inappropriate things in recent years, including saying Sarah Palin should be raped, aiming homophobic and Islamaphobic slurs at Zayn Malik, accusing Russell Crowe of attacking her and claiming she sacrifices chickens for fun.

She has also been under investigation twice by police, including being arrested for attacking a security guard.

Given the desperation for a headline act, don't be surprised if Banks does end up playing the inauguration this Saturday.

