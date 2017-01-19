Pitch Perfect 3 has started filming: pictures from behind the scenes

Pitch Perfect 3 has started filming, after Anna Kendrickannounced back in 2015 that a new sequel was in the works.

Fans of the two popular musical films will be pleased to know that things look well underway, according to the Instagram accounts of the various stars.

When they aren't on set, it appears they go rollerskating together and take part in intense-looking stunt training.

We are seeing the return of beloved original cast members Rebel Wilson, Anna Kendrick and Brittany Snow as well as the return of Pitch Perfect 2's Haliee Steinfeld.

Here are some pictures from behind-the-scenes.

The cast got back together

#PP3 #Bellas Day One Pitches x A photo posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Jan 5, 2017 at 5:28pm PST

And Rebel Wilson has been doing some some pretty serious training

Sorry Niko #PitchPerfect3 #StuntTraining A video posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Jan 16, 2017 at 2:42pm PST

Brittany Snow gave her character a new hair colour

I sure do hope Beca likes my new hair color. Thank you so much to @rickhenryla & @jlellenburg for round 3!! #PitchPerfect3 A photo posted by Brittany Snow (@brittsnowhuh) on Dec 21, 2016 at 3:30pm PST

And they all went rollerskating

No one yelled out "Attempt to look like a 1995 Spice Girls poster!!" It just happened. #laterGram? A photo posted by Brittany Snow (@brittsnowhuh) on Jan 16, 2017 at 1:45pm PST

The cast is taking time for some fun

@chrissiefit and I having a private disco tonight in Atlanta...weirdly after a whole week of dance rehearsals we still wanna dance! #Bellas4life A video posted by Rebel Wilson (@rebelwilson) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:35pm PST

But there is also a lot of hard work involved

Unsure why I am so mad about sunlight, singing & dancing... no one better show me a puppy #pitchperfect3 A photo posted by Brittany Snow (@brittsnowhuh) on Jan 9, 2017 at 1:13pm PST

Not just from the cast, but from the costume designers too

Chrissie Fit posted a teaser picture on Instagram

#pitchperfect3 A photo posted by chrissiefit (@chrissiefit) on Jan 12, 2017 at 10:33am PST

And has been taking a lot of polaroids

Week 2 on #PP3 and surprising everyone with random pictures. #pitchperfect3 A photo posted by chrissiefit (@chrissiefit) on Jan 9, 2017 at 11:29am PST

Ester Dean posted her own picture of the rollerskating trip

ROLLING WITH HOMIES A photo posted by Ester Dean (@esterdean) on Jan 15, 2017 at 9:20pm PST

And Hailee Steinfeld announced she's back

RELAX, pitches. I'm here. #PitchPerfect A photo posted by hailee steinfeld (@haileesteinfeld) on Jan 13, 2017 at 3:11pm PST

- Daily Telegraph UK