Judge revokes bail for hip-hop podcast host in murder case

NEW YORK (AP) " A judge has revoked bail for a hip-hop podcast host arrested in connection with a New York City concert venue shooting that left a rapper's bodyguard dead.

A Manhattan federal court judge on Wednesday stripped away the $500,000 bail granted Tuesday to Daryl Campbell, also known as Taxstone.

Campbell was arrested Monday on a weapons charge stemming from the May shooting at Irving Plaza in Manhattan just before rapper T.I. was to perform. Prosecutors say Campbell killed Ronald McPhatter, a bodyguard for Brooklyn rapper Roland Collins, who performs as Troy Ave.

His defense lawyer, Kenneth Montgomery, says his client did not kill anyone. He says Campbell is "no angel" but had found redemption with his podcast and interviews.

Campbell is the host of the popular podcast Tax Season.

