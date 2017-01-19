Ed Sheeran says he's prepared to put fatherhood before music

He's riding high on the success of his two newly released singles; and it seems Ed Sheeran is getting all sentimental as his star continues to rise.

Musical success aside, he has been gushing about his girlfriend Cherry Seaborn - whom it seems he sees a very long future with, the Daily Mail reports.

The 25-year-old knows Cherry from school, and has admitted he's "wanted to be a dad" for the past year, and is ready to start having "chubby babies".

READ MORE:

• Kiwi comedian goes viral with Nick Cave tweet

• Why you need to listen to this immediately

Glad he got his mums looks mate @example A photo posted by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos) on Nov 27, 2015 at 10:35pm PST

He told Kiwi radio host Zane Lowe during an interview on Apple Music's Beats 1 radio: "This has been the first time I've ever actually had the time to fall in love properly. I've always got into relationships very passionate - I'm a redhead and also Irish. But then I will get in a relationship and go on tour for 18 months and everything will f*** up.

"And I'm like, 'Oh, what happened?' But it's because I had no time to put into someone."

When asked if he was excited to become a dad in the future, the Shape Of You singer said he was "massively" ready.

Continued below.

Related Content Ed Sheeran has revealed his 23kg weight-loss as he returns to music Ed Sheeran will appear in James Corden's Carpool Karaoke this year...some time Ed Sheeran breaks the record for most Spotify streams in 24 hours

He explained: "Massively, yeah. I wanted to be a dad, like, last year. I'm ready, let's go - tour bus babies, little fat, chubby babies that just walk around."

Ed took a break from the music scene for about a year, following the success of his sophomore album X to pen his third offering, due for release in the coming weeks, titled ÷.

And he went on to explain that having a child would take priority and that when the time comes he'll be taking an "extended break".

"When [my child] hits four or five and starts primary school, I'm just out. I think [Bruce] Springsteen took an extended break when his kids went to school. I think that's going to be me.

"I want to set up a little studio in the countryside and have new artists come down," he added.

The Don't singer's candid chat comes as Ed's new track Shape Of You topped the Billboard Hot 100, with his other new track Castle On The Hill hitting number six, making him the first ever artist to debut two singles in the top 10 at the same time.

- Daily Mail