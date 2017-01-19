Brexit-themed Wife Swap to air in the UK

Whether you're a Brexiteer or a Remainer, the prospect of a special Brexit edition of Wife Swap certainly seems interesting.

Channel 4 is revamping the show for a Brexit edition.

The show will come back for a one-off special "for an intimate look at the nation's biggest talking point - Brexit."



It will last an hour and feature Brexit and Remain households as they trade spouses.

The traded person will spend a week in a household with very different views.

Oh my god. They're bringing back Wife Swap because of BREXIT. https://t.co/cv672hSFXM pic.twitter.com/5vR7JaoWdj — Scott Bryan (@scottygb) January 18, 2017

Will opposites attract? Or will there be heated arguments?

Viewers will hope for both.

Daniel Fromm, Executive Producer at RDF Television said: ""With the Brexit debate dominated by politicians and journalists it will be fascinating to hear the voices of two ordinary families grappling with the issue."

Emily Jones, Commissioning Editor, Education, for Channel 4, added: "Wife Swap was largely about how people chose to run their homes, but it always had political undertones.

"Now the world has changed and recent events have brought political issues into the heart of every household.

"What better time to bring back this much loved format to explore Brexit and hear firsthand the conversations happening in every home."

The original series aired on Channel 4 in 2003, but was axed in 2009.

What will we get next? A Brexit First Dates? Brexit Come Dine With Me? The Brex Factor?

This could be the new television frontier.

- Daily Telegraph UK