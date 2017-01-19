George Clooney's wife Amal is 'expecting twins'

George Clooney's wife Amal is pregnant with twins, and has even learned that she will have a boy and a girl, according to Daily Mail Online in InTouch Weekly .

That's the claim from made on Wednesday by the magazine.

The 38-year-old human rights lawyer and her 55-year-old Oscar-winning husband - who wed in 2014 - are thrilled with the news, it was added.

This comes after the brunette beauty appeared to show off a bump in a floral dress at a screening for The White Helmets in London on January 9.

Then again on Tuesday the looker seemed to have a bit of a belly at the Credit Suisse Women Of Impact dinner in Davos Switzerland on Tuesday.

'Amal is pregnant with twins: a boy and a girl,' a source told the publication.

'When Amal and George found out it was twins, they were surprised, but also a little scared because they both had said that one was enough,' it was added. 'But the news that it was both a girl and a boy made them really happy. They feel like they've hit the family jackpot.'

- Daily Mail