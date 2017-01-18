Chelsea Handler blames the Kardashians for Donald Trump's win

The Kardashians are often the butt of Chelsea Handler's jokes on her Netflix talk show, but she's really pointing the finger this time.

The 41-year-old comedian, who was an outspoken Hillary Clinton supporter throughout the election, blamed the rise of the Kardashian-Jenner clan for Donald Trump's presidential win.

"[The media] were treating him as an entertainer first," Handler told Variety in an interview published Tuesday. "It was a reality show. We've turned into a reality show.

"I blame the Kardashians, personally; the beginning of the end was the Kardashians," she added. "The way these people have blown up and don't go away - it's surreal. Everyone is for sale."

Taking aim at the President-elect's recently criticised restaurant, Trump Grill, the actress continued: "We're looking at a man that gets mad at Vanity Fair for reviewing his restaurant poorly. By the way, have you ever been to that restaurant? It's the biggest piece of garbage you've ever walked into. That place looks like a Southwest airport lounge. It's the worst."

Aside from being pals with Khloe Kardashian, Handler and the rest of the famous family have never really seen eye-to-eye. The talk show host even credited the reality TV stars for inspiring her departure from the E! network and the end of Chelsea Lately in 2014.

During an interview with Jimmy Fallon last April, she suggested her show was cancelled because her backside wasn't "big enough" to compete with the others on the network.

Handler also took aim at Mr Trump's children, specifically eldest daughter Ivanka Trump, who has said she will champion policies relating to women's issues during her father's first term.

"There's a toddler in the White House, and it's not one of the children," Handler said. "The other thing about his children, they have absolutely no influence over him. The idea that Ivanka is going to help women, or do anything for women, is absurd, because she's a puppet. They're all his puppets. They're scared s***less of him, and the fact that they're still around him means they have never stood up to him."

On her Netflix show, Chelsea, which debuted in 2016, Handler spoke about President-elect Trump often throughout his campaign. She broke down in tears after his surprising victory in November, saying, "Somebody should have to put a stop to it."

"The idea that so many people were so wrong about the outcome is so screwed up," she told Variety at the time. "The fact that Russia is interfering with our election is beyond repair. How do we ever recover from that? What's to prevent them from doing it for the rest of our lives?"

Handler has since taken an active role in protesting Mr Trump's policies and has tweeted that she intends to lead the women's march in Park City, Utah this Saturday.

The nationwide effort, falling one day President-elect Trump's inauguration, is a call to respect social justice and human rights.

Trump's inauguration will be protested in all 50 states and 32 countries, making this the highest attended 3 Door Down concert to date. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 18, 2017

If you'll be in Park City on Jan. 21st, join me to march down Main. Let's stand together: https://t.co/QCWEyDfQvG #MarchOnMain #WomensMarch — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) January 17, 2017

