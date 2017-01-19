Disney posts video confirming that all the Pixar movies take place in one world

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

For years, conspiracy theories have been spun around Disney Pixar movies - and the animation company has confirmed a major one that will blow your mind.

It's long been known to diehard fans that the some of the movies take place in the same 'world'. References to the Pizza Planet truck are made in several flicks and the same rubber ball has also bounced into various scenes.

But now Disney Pixar has released a video proving that all their movies are linked.

The video points out small Easter eggs that were planted in their movies that serve as a nod to past and future projects.

We see The Incredibles making an appearance in Finding Nemo, and characters from A Bug's Life creeping into Toy Story 2.

Disney posted the video on the official Toy Story Facebook page and the clip has already racked up over 3.2 million views.

While the video does not go as far as past theories in suggesting when and where all the movies take place, it does confirm that Sully from Monster's Inc. is one of the figures carved by the witch in Brave.

This suggests the popular Pixar Theory, which argues that the witch is actually Boo from the first Monsters Inc. movie and that she is responsible for all the Easter eggs, may be true.

Watch the video, read the theories and decide for yourself.

- news.com.au