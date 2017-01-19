8:11am Thu 19 January
Harry Winston jewelry store robbed in French Riviera

PARIS (AP) " A French official says a robber armed with a hand grenade and an automatic handgun has stolen diamond necklaces and other jewelry from a luxury store in the French Riviera city of Cannes.

Alain Guimbard, a deputy prosecutor in nearby Grasse, said Wednesday the robber entered the Harry Winston jewelry store on the seaside avenue La Croisette by pretending to be a customer.

Guimbard told The Associated Press the robber then forced employees to give him diamond jewelry from a display window and other pieces.

The holdup lasted only a few minutes. Guimbard says the robber escaped and no one was injured.

The stolen merchandise is estimated to be worth 15 million euros ($16 million.)

Harry Winston is a New York-based jeweler that often adorns actresses at the Academy Awards.

