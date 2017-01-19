New 'Star Trek' delayed again? Either way, James Frain joins

NEW YORK (AP) " "Star Trek: Discovery" may or may not land on CBS All Access in May, as previously announced.

If not, it would be the second delay for this latest TV edition of the "Star Trek" franchise, which originally was promised for delivery this month.

On Wednesday, CBS Television Studios and CBS All Access weren't conceding to a further delay. But they seemed to claim wiggle room by stating, "We will be flexible on a launch date if it's best for the show."

Production starts next week, they said.

They also said James Frain has been added to the cast. Frain ("Gotham" and "Orphan Black") will play Sarek, father of Spock.

After the premiere airs on the CBS broadcast network, further episodes will be available only to subscribers to CBS All Access.