Fox hires British broadcast Kate Abdo as a soccer host

LOS ANGELES (AP) " After working for Fox Sports during the 2015 Women's World Cup, British broadcaster Kate Abdo is joining the network full-time as a soccer host.

Abdo starts Wednesday during the Fox's coverage of Liverpool's FA Cup third-round replay against Plymouth. She also will be a host during broadcasts of next year's World Cup and this year's Confederations Cup, along with coverage of the Bundesliga and Europa League.

Rob Stone will remain as host of Fox's Champions League coverage.

Abdo has worked for Germany's DW-TV, CNN, Sky Deutschland and Sky Sports in Britain.