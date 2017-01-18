Rob Schneider accused of "whitesplaining" the Civil Rights movement to one of its leaders

Rob Schneider has felt the wrath of the internet today after fans say he "whitesplained" the American Civic Rights movement to a man who was a leader in it.

Rep. John Lewis was one of the "Big Six" Civil Rights leaders - alongside Martin Luther King Jr - and one of the 13 original Freedom Riders who rode segregated buses to challenge the very notion of them.

After Lewis said he was boycotting Donald Trump's inauguration because he isn't a "legitimate president", Schneider took to Twitter to share some words of advice.

He wrote: "Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn't give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights."

Rep. Lewis. You are a great person. But Dr. King didn't give in to his anger or his hurt. That is how he accomplished & won Civil Rights. — Rob Schneider (@RobSchneider) January 16, 2017

The Twitter community immediately pounced on the Deuce Bigalow star in the most hilarious way:

"Shouts to you for making The Hot Chick but maybe don't explain the struggle for civil rights to people who were actually in it," one user wrote.

Another added, "Take heed, @repjohnlewis. If there's anyone still alive who would know what Dr. King was really like, it's @robschneider."

*Reads about Rob Schneider lecturing Rep. John Lewis about MLK*

*Shakes fist at 2017*

YOU WERE SUPPOSED TO BE LESS DUMB THAN 2016 — Daniel Lin (@DLin71) January 17, 2017

*sees Rob Schneider trending* RIP Rob Schneider *reads that he's alive and whitesplaining civil rights to John Lewis* RIP Rob Schneider — #MamoudouNDiaye (@MamoudouNDiaye) January 16, 2017

Wow Rob Schneider really brought this gif to life with a single tweet pic.twitter.com/eml03h5XTi — Sad & Moody (@BosNaud) January 16, 2017

Rob Schneider lecturing @repjohnlewis is the most embarrassing thing he's ever done. Yes, this includes The Animal. — Wil Wheaton (@wilw) January 16, 2017

imagine trying to explain to John Lewis who Rob Schneider is — good ol shrill (@theshrillest) January 16, 2017

@RobSchneider shouts to you for making The Hot Chick but maybe don't explain the struggle for civil rights to people who were actually in it — Richard Lawler (@rjcc) January 16, 2017

Schneider hasn't yet directly responded to the criticisms but did post a quote which read: "Patriotism is a love of country. But you can't love your country without loving your countrymen and countrywomen.

"We don't always have to agree, but we must empower each other, we must find the common ground, we must build bridges across our differences to pursue the common good. Now is a good time to love your countrymen and countrywomen."

- NZ Herald