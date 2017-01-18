Major act drops out of Laneway Festival

Young Thug has been forced to drop out of Laneway Festival.

Promoters have said "recent complications" with the Australian visa process are behind his cancellation.

Despite his problems with Australia, the popular rapper, who is critically lauded for his unconventional and distinct vocal style, did have his New Zealand visa sorted.

Fans who had bought tickets to the festival specifically to see Young Thug have a 72 hour "refund window" to receive their money back.

Aggrieved fans won't want to dilly-dally as this window slams shut on Saturday (21 January) at 2:30pm. No refund requests will be accepted after this time.

To request a refund contact Moshtix and select Laneway Festival 2017, Young Thug Refund Request.

Replacing Young Thug on the line-up is Australian based producer and DJ What So Not.

What So Not is most known for 'Waiting', a collab with RL Grime and Skrillex.

- NZ Herald