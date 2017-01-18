The Latest: Prosecutor calls hip-hop podcast host a killer

NEW YORK (AP) " The Latest on the arrest of a hip-hop podcast host in connection with the fatal shooting of a rapper's bodyguard (all times local):

6:55 p.m.

A prosecutor says a hip-hop podcast host arrested in connection with a New York City concert venue shooting that left a rapper's bodyguard dead is a killer and a danger to the community unworthy of bail.

Daryl Campbell was arrested Monday on a federal weapons possession charge stemming from the May shooting at Irving Plaza in Manhattan just before rapper T.I. was to perform. Campbell is known as Taxstone.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Hagan Scotten on Tuesday urged a judge to deny him bail, saying evidence he fired the shot that killed a bodyguard for rapper Troy Ave is overwhelming.

The judge granted $500,000 bail but required electronic monitoring. Campbell must post $350,000 in cash or property and identify five people to pledge to support the bail.

Defense attorney Kenneth Montgomery says the claim Campbell fired the fatal shot is "not the truth." He calls his client a "smart, well-balanced person."

___

8 a.m.

A hip-hop podcast host has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a popular New York City concert venue last year that left a rapper's bodyguard dead and two people wounded.

Thirty-one-year-old Daryl Campbell, also known as Taxstone, was charged Monday on a federal weapons possession charge tied to the May 2016 shooting at Irving Plaza in Manhattan just before the rapper T.I. was to perform.

A federal complaint states that DNA supposedly belonging to Campbell was found on the trigger, hand grip and magazine of a 9 mm semi-automatic handgun used in the shooting.

Brooklyn rapper Troy Ave, also known as Roland Collins, was wounded, along with a friend. Collins' bodyguard was fatally shot.

Campbell, host of the popular podcast Tax Season, was said to be feuding with Collins at the time.

Phone and email messages left for an attorney believed to be representing Campbell were not immediately returned early Tuesday.