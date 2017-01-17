An early review of Wonder Woman suggests it won't save the DC universe yet

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

It's one of the most anticipated blockbusters of 2017 - but an early insider review of the upcoming Wonder Woman film suggests fans shouldn't get their hopes up.

Starring Gal Gadot in the titular role, the film has been hyped as a return to form after last year's DC Comics efforts Batman Vs. Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad, both of which were savaged by critics.

While it's still months from release, one early verdict on the $120 million blockbuster has surfaced via YouTube panel show Schmoes Knows, where host Sasha Perl-Raver delivered this bit of industry gossip:

"So, I don't want to throw anyone under the bus. We have somebody within our community who has gotten insider information that broke my effing heart this week, because I have tremendous belief that Wonder Woman is gonna be awesome and I heard it stinks from the same person who told me that they heard that BvS [Batman vs.

Superman] stinks," she revealed.

"The person who I spoke to ... their response was, 'I'm very disappointed in what I saw, and it seems like all the problems are the same problems. It's discombobulated, it doesn't have narrative flow. It's just very disjointed.'"

If true, this early review would come as a crushing disappointment to Wonder Woman fans, after the film's trailer debuted to such a positive reception in 2016.

Gadot herself said at a publicity event for that film in March that she had never planned to be an actress and felt grateful to be playing a character her young daughter could look up to.

"I am so happy I'm going to be the one who's going to tell the Wonder Woman story," the former Miss Israel said.

"It's such an important story ... But I also think it's so important for girls and boys to have a female, strong superhero to look up to."

But perhaps reviews don't really matter when it comes to comic book blockbusters: DC's Suicide Squad copped some of 2016's most savage reviews and still managed to finish inside the box office top 10 for the year, with a worldwide haul of almost three-quarters of a billion dollars.

Fans can judge for themselves when it comes out on June 1.

