The top 10 books on Apple's iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending January 15, 2017 (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher ):

iBooks US Bestseller List - Paid Books

1. Full Package by Lauren Blakely - No ISBN Available - (Lauren Blakely Books)

2. What She Knew by Gilly MacMillan - 9780062413871 - (William Morrow Paperbacks)

3. The Whistler by John Grisham - 9780385541206 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

4. The Reason I Jump by David Mitchell, Ka Yoshida & Naoki Higashida - 9780812994872 - (Random House Publishing Group)

5. Just Friends by Billy Taylor - 9781530511518 - (Billy Taylor)

6. The Girl on the Train by Paula Hawkins - 9780698185395 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

7. Ring of Fire by Brad Taylor - 9781101984772 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

8. Fifty Shades Darker by E L James - 9781612130590 - (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

9. Small Great Things by Jodi Picoult - 9780345544964 - (Random House Publishing Group)

10. Below the Belt by Stuart Woods - 9780399574184 - (Penguin Publishing Group)

