10:09am Wed 18 January
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending January 15, 2017:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. The Accountant (2016)

2. Deepwater Horizon

3. Storks

4. Sully

5. Caf Society

6. Keeping Up With the Joneses

7. Jason Bourne

8. Kevin Hart: What Now?

9. The Girl On the Train (2016)

10. The Secret Life of Pets

iTunes Movies US Charts - Independent:

1. The Dressmaker

2. The Book of Love

3. The Infiltrator

4. Blood Father

5. The Autopsy of Jane Doe

6. Christine (2016)

7. Kate Plays Christine

8. A Man Called Ove

9. American Honey

10. Banking on Bitcoin

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

