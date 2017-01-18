Lady Gaga's bold Super Bowl plan could be impossible

Lady Gaga's ambitious plans for her Super Bowl half-time show have been revealed - she wants to sing "on the roof".

The 30-year-old singer is gearing up to perform at the NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas on February 5, but the star has ambitious plans for her half-time show that are reportedly sending her team into overdrive and looking for ways to safely get her onto the roof of the venue.

An insider with knowledge of the arrangements told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column: "They're writing up multiple plans about how to safely get her on the roof, including potentially [cutting] a hole in the ceiling of the dome."

And the publication also reports the 'Million Reasons' hitmaker is "all for" the dangerous plan and is "pushing to do it", despite insiders claiming "her team is worried" for her safety.

It isn't just the logistics of getting the 'Perfect Illusion' singer onto the roof that's proving difficult either, as the blonde beauty's legal team are also having a hard time wrapping their heads around the hair raising scheme.

The insider added: "Trying to figure out insurance for it is crazy."

Meanwhile, the pop star has built a tent in her garden to practice for her Super Bowl performance.

In preparation for the annual event she has pitched up a tent "with a dance floor" to allow her extra rehearsal time.

The star announced the news of her personal training area on her Instagram account, with a picture of her surrounded by a group of people whilst she kicks her leg in the air.

The blonde beauty captioned the post: "SuperBowl Rehearsal is so fun. We built a tent in my backyard with a dancefloor to practice! We love you monsters, can't wait to perform for u! (sic)."

And the Joanne hitmaker has revealed she has been exercising "everyday all day" to ensure she is at the peak of her fitness when she belts out songs during half time.

Alongside a photograph of the singer - whose real name is Stefani Germanotta - in the midst of doing her pelvic raises, she wrote: "Training. Everyday all day #superbowl #halftime (sic)."

And Gaga vowed she "can't stop" and "won't stop" working hard to achieve her dreams.

She wrote next to a picture of her: "Rehearsal #cantstopwontstop dream big and never give up #halftime (sic)."

- Bang! Showbiz