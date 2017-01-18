5:39am Wed 18 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Patricia Cornwell settles lawsuit vs. financial advisers

BOSTON (AP) " Patricia Cornwell has settled a lawsuit against her former business managers, avoiding a second trial for a case that dates to 2009.

The author had claimed the New York accounting firm Anchin, Block & Anchin LLP was negligent in handling her finances and cost her millions in losses or unaccounted for revenue. A federal jury awarded the author $51 million in 2013, but a judge reversed the decision.

An appeals court last year granted Cornwell a new trial. The case was dismissed on Tuesday after the sides reached a settlement.


Cornwell is best known for her series of novels featuring medical examiner Kay Scarpetta.

She declined to comment through a spokeswoman and didn't detail the settlement. An Anchin spokesman could not immediately be reached.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 18 Jan 2017 05:39:47 Processing Time: 359ms