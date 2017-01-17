Celebrity birthdays for the week of Jan. 22-28

Jan. 22: Actress Piper Laurie is 85. Actor Seymour Cassel is 82. Actor John Hurt is 77. Singer Steve Perry (Journey) is 68. Bassist Teddy Gentry of Alabama is 65. Actor John Wesley Shipp ("The Flash," ''Dawson's Creek") is 62. Actress Linda Blair is 58. Actress Diane Lane is 52. Country singer Regina Nicks of Regina Regina is 52. Rapper-actor DJ Jazzy Jeff is 52. Celebrity chef Guy Fieri is 49. Actress Olivia D'Abo ("Law and Order: Criminal Intent," ''The Wonder Years") is 48. Singer Marc Gay of Shai is 48. Actor Balthazar Getty is 42. Actor Christopher Kennedy Masterson ("Malcolm in the Middle") is 37. Jazz singer Lizz Wright is 37. Singer Willa Ford is 36. Actress Beverley Mitchell ("Seventh Heaven") is 36. Actress-singer Phoebe Strole ("Glee") is 34. Actress Sami Gayle ("Blue Bloods") is 21.

Jan. 23: Actress Chita Rivera is 84. Jazz vibraphonist Gary Burton is 74. Actor Gil Gerard is 74. Singer Anita Pointer of the Pointer Sisters is 69. Bassist-keyboardist Bill Cunningham of The Box Tops is 67. Singer-guitarist Robin Zander of Cheap Trick is 64. Singer Anita Baker is 59. Bassist Earl Falconer of UB40 is 58. Actress Gail O'Grady ("American Dreams," ''NYPD Blue") is 54. Actress Mariska Hargitay is 53. Singer Marc Nelson (Az Yet) is 46. Actress Tiffani Thiessen is 43. Bassist Nick Harmer of Death Cab For Cutie is 42.

Jan. 24: Actor Jerry Maren (Lollipop Guild member from "The Wizard of Oz") is 98. Singer Ray Stevens is 78. Singer Aaron Neville is 76. Singer Neil Diamond is 76. Actor Michael Ontkean ("Twin Peaks") is 71. Keyboardist-turned-TV personality Jools Holland (Squeeze) is 59. Actress Nastassja Kinski is 58. Drummer Keech Rainwater of Lonestar is 54. Singer Sleepy Brown of Society of Soul is 47. Actress Matthew Lillard ("Scooby-Doo," ''She's All That") is 47. Actress Merrilee McCommas ("Friday Night Lights," ''Family Law") is 46. Singer Beth Hart is 45. Actor Ed Helms ("The Office") is 43. Actress Tatyana Ali ("The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air") is 38. Actor Daveed Diggs ("black-ish") is 35. Actor Justin Baldoni ("Jane The Virgin") is 33. Actress Mischa Barton ("The O.C.") is 31.

Jan. 25: Country singer Claude Gray is 85. Actress Leigh Taylor-Young ("Peyton Place," ''Soylent Green") is 72. Actress Dinah Manoff ("Empty Nest") is 59. Drummer Mike Burch of River Road is 51. Singer Kina (Brownstone) is 48. Actress Ana Ortiz ("Devious Maids," ''Ugly Betty") is 46. Drummer Joe Sirois of Mighty Mighty Bosstones is 45. Guitarist Matt Odmark of Jars of Clay is 43. Singer Alicia Keys is 36. Actor Michael Trevino ("The Vampire Diaries") is 32. Bassist Calum Hood of 5 Seconds to Summer is 21.

Jan. 26: Actor Scott Glenn is 78. Singer Jean Knight is 74. Actor Richard Portnow ("Trumbo," ''The Sopranos") is 70. Actor David Strathairn is 68. Musician Lucinda Williams is 64. Guitarist Eddie Van Halen is 62. Percussionist Norman Hassan of UB40 is 59. Comedian Ellen DeGeneres is 59. Guitarist Andrew Ridgeley (Wham!) is 54. Singer Jazzie B. of Soul II Soul is 54. Actor Paul Johansson ("One Tree Hill") is 53. Actor Bryan Callen ("The Goldbergs") is 50. Gospel singer Kirk Franklin is 47. Actor Nate Mooney ("American Odyssey," ''It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia") is 45. Drummer Chris Hesse of Hoobastank is 43. Actress Sara Rue ("Less Than Perfect") is 39. Actor Colin O'Donoghue ("Once Upon a Time") is 36. Guitarist Michael Martin of Marshall Dyllon is 34.

Jan. 27: Actor James Cromwell is 77. Drummer Nick Mason of Pink Floyd is 73. Singer Nedra Talley of The Ronettes is 71. Country singer Cheryl White of The Whites is 62. Guitarist Richard Young of The Kentucky Headhunters is 62. Actress Mimi Rogers is 61. Guitarist Janick Gers of Iron Maiden is 60. Singer Margo Timmins of Cowboy Junkies is 56. Keyboardist Gillian Gilbert (New Order) is 56. Actress Tamlyn Tomita (TV's "Teen Wolf") is 54. Singer Mike Patton (Faith No More) is 49. Country singer Tracy Lawrence is 49. Rapper Tricky is 49. Guitarist Michael Kulas of James is 48. Comedian Patton Oswalt is 48. Actor Josh Randall ("Ed") is 45. Country singer Kevin Denney is 41. Drummer Andrew Lee of St. Paul and the Broken Bones is 31. Drummer Matt Sanchez of American Authors is 31.

Jan. 28: Actor Nicholas Pryor ("Risky Business") is 82. Actor Alan Alda is 81. Guitarist Dave Sharp of The Alarm is 58. Singer Sam Phillips is 55. Guitarist Dan Spitz (Anthrax) is 54. Bassist Greg Cook of Ricochet is 52. Gospel singer Marvin Sapp is 50. Singer-songwriter Sarah McLachlan is 49. Rap artist DJ Muggs with Cypress Hill is 49. Rapper Rakim is 49. Actress Kathryn Morris ("Cold Case") is 48. Humorist Mo Rocca is 48. Keyboardist Jeremy Ruzumna of Fitz and the Tantrums is 47. Singer Anthony Hamilton is 46. Singer Monifah is 45. Keyboardist Brandon Bush (Train) is 44. Rapper Rick Ross is 40. Singer Joey Fatone of 'N Sync is 40. Actress Rosamund Pike ("Gone Girl") is 38. Singer Nick Carter of Backstreet Boys is 37. Actor Elijah Wood is 36. Rapper J. Cole is 32. Actress Ariel Winter ("Modern Family") is 19.