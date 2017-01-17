Celine Dion's confronting tribute to late husband

Singer Celine Dion has marked the one-year anniversary of her husband's death by sharing an emotional video that shows just how much she's still grieving.

The 48-year-old star, who lost husband Rene Angelil on January 14 last year following a long battle with throat cancer, released a new video to her YouTube channel this week.

The video shows Dion at home, surrounded by pictures of her husband and kids, breaking down in tears as she looks over the family snaps.

As the clip progresses, Dion is seen in the foetal position, her arms wrapped around a giant love heart pillow and tears in her eyes as a picture of she and Angelil sits nearby.

It's confronting viewing, particularly given that the My Heart Will Go On singer's public appearances in the twelve months since her husband's death have usually seen her poised and polished.

Dion herself soundtracks the video, singing an a capella cover of the Sia ballad My Love.

Celine's tribute

Sharing the video on her Facebook page, Dion penned a heartbreaking message to her late husband:

"My memory loves you, it asks about you all the time. Especially today ... One year later, I wish R.I.P. meant Return If Possible. Forever yours, Céline xx ..."

Today, January 14th, it's been a year since René left us. He will always be in our hearts. -Team Céline pic.twitter.com/LI6SfeO4ti — Celine Dion (@celinedion) January 14, 2017

Dion, who lost her brother to cancer just days after her husband's death, revealed last year that she was struggling to forgive herself for not holding Angelil in her arms as he died.

Dion was not by his side when he took his last breath, and the mother of three admits she will forever regret not being able to grant Angelil's final wish.

"He wanted to die in my arms," she told ABC News in her first TV interview since her tragic loss.

"I cannot live with a regret but this I do. He did not die in my arms but I think he died in my heart."

Dion is slowly adjusting to life as a single mum, and she is doing her best to try to let go of the pain of her one big regret.

"If I hold on to this, I won't move on," she acknowledged.

