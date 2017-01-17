Ben Affleck and Martin Scorsese suffer in casualty strewn weekend at American box office

It's only January, but the American box office may have already seen the biggest flops of the year as labours of love from Martin Scorsese and Ben Affleck proved costly.

It was a casualty strewn weekend box office that was more remarkable for what didn't work than what did.

Both Affleck's period gangster thriller Live by Night and Scorsese's Christian epic Silence bombed in their wide-release debuts. Warner Bros.' Live by Night, adapted from Dennis Lehane's novel, earned a mere $7.6 million in 2471 theatres. Paramount's Silence, from Susaku Endo's novel of 17th century Jesuit priests in Japan, took in $2.68 million in 747 theatres.

Both were high-profile projects that each filmmaker used their considerable sway to get made.

Live by Night was Affleck's directorial follow-up to the best-picture winning Argo. Written, directed and starring the Oscar winner, it cost $126 million to make, though rebates and tax incentives lowered its budget to $91 million.

But critics said Live by Night was a step backward for Affleck, who spent much of his publicity campaign fending off questions about his plans to direct a stand-alone Batman film for Warner Bros. The studio, which declined to comment Sunday, estimates Live by Night will make $9.44 million over the four-day weekend.

The epitome of a passion project, Silence, which Scorsese contemplated for nearly three decades, represents a culmination of the director's investigations into the nature of faith. While the film, starring Andrew Garfield and Liam Neeson, earned considerable respect from some critics, it failed to catch on in Hollywood's awards season.

"It's gotten great reviews and it's Marty's passion project, so we're proud to be a part of it, and we're going to keep putting it out there in front of audiences," said Kyle Davies, Paramount's domestic distribution chief.

Silence, never conceived as a particularly commercial release, cost about $70 million to make. The studio expects it to earn $3.24 million over the four-day weekend.

The most costly flop may have been Paramount's family film Monster Trucks. It earned $14.7 million over the three-day weekend. Viacom took a $161 million write-down late last year on the movie, which cost $176 million to make. It was a rare admission, well before its release, that Monster Trucks would bomb.

On the positive side, NASA drama Hidden Figures continued to rise, topping the box office for the second week in a row. Starring Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer, the 1960s set drama, has earned $35.6 million amid rising attention from awards ceremonies. It's positive news for the movie, which last week made headlines for more awkward reasons. A red carpet host at the Golden Globes accidentally dubbed it 'Hidden Fences', combining its name with that of fellow African-American film Fences.

Meanwhile, at the New Zealand box office, Moana continues to surge forwards. Number one once again, the movie has now earned $5.42 million at the local box office, putting it in fifth place for all of 2016 after less than a month.

La La Land is also doing well, earning $20.4 million in the US and $281,000 in New Zealand after sweeping the Golden Globes.

Live by Night is set for release January 26 in New Zealand, and Silence on February 16.