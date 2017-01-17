Springsteen cover band catches heat for inaugural event

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) " Six hard-working guys from New Jersey who make up a Bruce Springsteen tribute band are drawing criticism because they're going to perform at a Washington gala before Republican Donald Trump's inauguration.

B Street Band leader Willie Forte (FOR'-tay) says the group signed a contract to appear Thursday with the New Jersey State Society after performing for the group's party during President Barack Obama's inaugural in 2013.

Springsteen called Trump a "flagrant, toxic narcissist" during a pre-election night rally for Democrat Hillary Clinton in Philadelphia. Springsteen performed during Obama's inaugural in 2009.

The cover band also entertained at the New Jersey gala in 2009 and performed during the Democratic National Convention.

Forte believes much of the criticism arose because people mistakenly thought the group was going to perform at Trump's inaugural.