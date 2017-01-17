2:19am Tue 17 January
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Police: 5 killed in shooting at nightclub at Mexican resort

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) " A Mexican police officer said Monday a gunman has killed at least five people and wounded nine others at a nightclub in the Caribbean coast resort of Playa del Carmen.

The officer who gave the information spoke on condition of anonymity because he wasn't authorized to give details about an ongoing investigation.

He said that investigators were interviewing witnesses, but didn't provide further details. The motive for the shooting was unclear.

The Blue Parrot nightclub where the shooting occurred was hosting an event that was part of the BPM music festival.

The BPM Festival listed the Blue Parrot as one of its venues.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 17 Jan 2017 02:19:37 Processing Time: 667ms