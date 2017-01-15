'Get Smart' actor Dick Gautier dead at 85

LOS ANGELES (AP) " Actor Dick Gautier, who gained fame playing an Elvis-like singer in the Broadway musical "Bye Bye Birdie" and went on to play Hymie the Robot on TV's "Get Smart," has died. He was 85.

His publicist Harlan Boll tells The Associated Press that Gautier died Friday at an assisted living facility in Los Angeles County.

Gautier, who started out as a standup comic, was nominated for a Tony for his stage turn as Conrad Birdie.

In addition to his popular role on "Get Smart," Gautier appeared in films including "Divorce, American Style," ''Billy Jack Goes To Washington" and "Fun With Dick And Jane."

Gautier, who was also a cartoonist, worked as a voice actor for cartoons including "Transformers" and "Smurfs."

He is survived by three children, four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.