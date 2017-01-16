These celebrities are not as youthful as you'd think

Given they spend their lives in front of the camera, it no wonder most celebs look a few years younger than their actual birth ages.

Good lighting, great angles and maybe a little help from a surgeon mean many in the public eye look remarkably youthful, but the celebs below - from Aussie presenters to Oscar winners - all look decades younger than they really are.

Tim Bailey

With his perma-tan and bleached locks, Network Ten weather presenter Tim Bailey is such a youthful, energetic presence on our screens that it's easy to forget he's been around for decades now. Get this: Dude is 63 years young.

So there you have it folks, the secret to eternal youth: Weather presenting.

Salma Hayek

Mexican-born beauty Salma Hayek is 50. Yes, this is a 50-year-old woman.

Continued below.

Related Content Best celebrity beauty looks Charlie Sheen slams old foe Rihanna, reveals he had sex in the Eiffel Tower elevator James Corden says Pierce Brosnan is the rudest celebrity he ever met

Chuck Norris

Action heroes never age, right? It seems so - Walker, Texas Ranger himself turns 77 this March.

Cicely Tyson

Star of stage and screen, Tyson is best known in recent years for roles in The Help and How To Get Away With Murder.

As you can see from the 2016 red carpet pic above, Tyson has a playfully youthful style.

So what would you wager: Is she 60, 65, a well-preserved 70 years old?

Are you sitting down?

Get this.

Cicely Tyson is ninety-two years old.

Brad Pitt

Pitt's stint at the Golden Globes earlier this week followed a similar pattern to his appearance at last year's ceremony: Stepping on stage briefly to present an award and remind the world that yes, despite having been in the limelight for more than a quarter of a century, he is still very hot.

The newly-single star is 53 years old.

Dylan McDermott

This tall drink of water, best known for roles in The Practice and American Horror Story, is 55 years old and ageing nicely.

Jane Fonda

All those workout videos obviously paid off - Jane Fonda is 79 years old, and shows no signs of slowing down, earning acclaim for her most recent role in Netflix's Grace and Frankie.

Susan Sarandon

She still rocks a low-cut top better than most, so it might surprise you to know that Susan Sarandon turned 70 last October.

Wentworth Miller

The youthful-looking Prison Break star, who'll return to screen soon in a reboot of the cult hit show, is 44 years old.

Alyson Hannigan

If you remember the How I Met Your Mother star from her breakout role in 90s hit Buffy, you might still think of her as a somewhat gawky teen. Time flies - she's now 42 years old.

Gwen Stefani

The No Doubt frontwoman's agelessness is now legendary - she barely seems to have aged a day since the band burst onto the scene way back in 1996.

If anything, she seems younger now - but she's 47 years old.

Jared Leto

A photo posted by JARED LETO (@jaredleto) on Dec 22, 2016 at 11:23am PST

The wiry Suicide Squad star, seen marking Christmas just a few weeks ago in the Instagram photo above, looks far younger than his 45 years.

- news.com.au