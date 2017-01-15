Will there be a Game of Thrones spin-off?

HBO'S original programming president has teased Game of Thrones fans by suggesting there could be a spin-off of the fantasy drama series.

When asked about it at the Television Critics Association press tour, Casey Bloys said: "All I can say is that we're exploring it. We don't have any scripts, we're not even close to saying 'Oh let's do this.' But it's a big enough property that we would be foolish not to explore it. It's a really rich world. We'd be foolish not to look at it."

Game of Thrones only has two seasons left, with season seven set to air in the middle of the year.

The two final seasons were only meant to have seven episodes each but Bloys suggested there might be more in the eighth and final season.

"The only thing we're working out is how many episodes they want to do," Bloys said about the last season.

"They're still figuring it out because I think they're trying to get a shape of the season. They always do what they think [will yield] the best version of the show. It's all about how many they're comfortable [with]. But I'll always take more."

The main stars of the show will be hoping there are more than six episodes because they're getting paid big bucks for each one.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peter Dinklage (Tyrion Lannister), Kit Harington (Jon Snow), Lena Headey (Cersei Lannister), Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (Jaime Lannister) all secured pay rises for the final two seasons.

Each of those stars will pocket more than $A671,000 per episode in season seven and season eight.

Despite the pay rise though, there's no guarantee that those actors' characters will survive until the end of the show.

