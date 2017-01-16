Richie McCaw talks wedding day: 'I choked up'

Richie McCaw has spoken about his weekend wedding to Gemma Flynn for the first time, saying he was "blown away" by her beauty as she walked down the aisle.

The All Blacks legend married Flynn, a New Zealand hockey representative, in Wanaka on Saturday, with the event covered over 14 pages in the latest edition of Woman's Day.

"When I saw her for the first time, I choked up a wee bit. I was blown away. I knew I would be, but more so than I thought. She was beautiful," McCaw tells the mag.

The pair married in the same spot where McCaw proposed just over a year ago, surrounded by family and friends in a ceremony described as relaxed and "filled with laughter and joy".

On Sunday, a day after the wedding, Flynn shared a snap captioned as her first as "our first day as Mr & Mrs McCaw".

Our first day as Mr & Mrs McCaw ❤ A photo posted by Gemma Flynn (@gemflynn) on Jan 14, 2017 at 1:33pm PST

- NZ Herald