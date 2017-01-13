11:42am Sat 14 January
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) " Guest lineups for the Sunday TV news shows:

ABC's "This Week" " Reince Priebus, incoming chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump; Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Rep. Jason Chaffetz, R-Utah

___

NBC's "Meet the Press" " Reince Priebus, incoming chief of staff to President-elect Donald Trump; Sen. Diane Feinstein, D-Calif.; Rep. John Lewis, D-Ga.

___

CBS' "Face the Nation" " Vice President-elect Mike Pence; Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va.; former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

___

CNN's "State of the Union" " Denis McDonough, chief of staff to President Barack Obama; Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.

___

"Fox News Sunday" " Pence; CIA Director John Brennan

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

