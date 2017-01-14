Amber Sherlock has a long line of live TV stuff ups, including her recent outfit row

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Usually the one presenting the news, Amber Sherlock made headlines herself on Thursday, when leaked behind-the-scenes footage showed the reporter blasting a colleague over a white dress.

But the 45-year-old's rage-filled moment from this week isn't the only gaffe experienced by the journalist.

Sherlock's resume of on-air moments also include teleprompter fails and going into labour during live TV, the Daily Mail reports.

Following a live bulletin for Nine News in 2009, she endured a seven-second moment of silence while blankly staring at her teleprompter.

The autocue fail saw Sherlock lost for words and instead, shuffling pieces of paper around on her desk, before finally continuing with the broadcast.

And in 2010, Sherlock went into early labour with her first child, Piper, while presenting a live segment for Weekend Today.

While on-air her waters broke, and she was rushed to hospital where she gave birth to her daughter, six weeks before the due date.

• 'Go and grab a jacket!': Newsreader Amber Sherlock blasts colleague for wearing similar outfit

• Amber Sherlock asked to explain actions

Meanwhile, the drama continues backstage, with Yahoo Be reporting that the journalist is also very protective of her makeup products.

It's claimed that Sherlock has her own stash of beauty products in the studios, and is prohibited for use by any other presenters or guests, although in television terms this is not unusual.

On Thursday, the newsreader was accused of being a 'diva' by audiences on social media, after leaked footage from the Nine News studio showed a heated argument between the reporter and her colleague Julie Snook.

Wearing a white dress, Sherlock lost it at Snook when she arrived to the studio also wearing the same colour, demanding her to get changed and 'put a jacket on'.

Her fellow Nine News reporter apologised and said she had been 'flat out' and had not had time to switch into a different colour.

But a furious Sherlock had no time for her apology and continued to demand she get changed before going live.

Fellow guest psychologist Sandy Rae, who by this point looked very uncomfortable, offered to find a jacket herself, as she was wearing white.

Sherlock insisted the guest was 'fine' to wear white, but 'there can't be three of us' and continued to berate Snook until she was finally able to find a black jacket to wear over the top of her dress.

Despite the row, both presenters laughed off the incident in a statement on Thursday night.

'Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times,' Sherlock said.

"And as anyone knows, it's never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends. I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin.

"Thank goodness we had psychologist Sandy Rae around afterwards!"

Snook meanwhile, insisted there were no hard feelings between the pair, and joked about the fight.

"What can I say? Amber and I just really love white!" she said. "Amber and I are good friends and I really enjoy working with her. News is a fast moving environment and sometimes these things happen."

