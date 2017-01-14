Orlando shooting charity comic 'Love is Love' tops bestseller charts

By Michael Cavna

Readers are flocking to an all-star comics anthology just as quickly as its contributors signed up for the charity publication.

Love Is Love, a team-up book between publisher IDW and DC Comics in response to last year's Pulse nightclub tragedy in Orlando, has vaulted to the top of the New York Times bestsellers list for graphic books after a late December release. (IDW, while not announcing sales figures, says that the book is in its third printing.)

The 144-page anthology features one- and two-page comics from hundreds of contributors, including a who's who of top comic-book talent, as well as such performers as Taran Killam and Patton Oswalt. In addition, DC executive Jim Lee drew special Harry Potter art with J.K. Rowling's approval. The comics range from darker scenes, such as Batman's investigating the shooting, Deathstroke's putting away his guns, and panels celebrating love and acceptance.

The book was edited by veteran writer Marc Andreyko (Manhunter, Torso), who said he felt he moved to pitch the idea soon after the shooting last June in the gay nightclub that left 49 dead and 53 injured.

"I grew up in the '80s - I'm a child of the We Are the World and Do They Know It's Christmas?" Andreyko said last month while appearing with Killam on NBC's Late Night With Seth Meyers. "So my reaction was: 'I know all these comic book people and these professionals and actors - let's do something.'"

Andreyko, which pitched the idea to IDW's Chris Ryall, said that contributing to such a book gives creators an outlet to grieve for the victims and a platform to voice their support for survivors and the LGBT community.

The entire proceeds from the book go - via Equality Florida - to people most affected by the Pulse shooting.

- Washington Post