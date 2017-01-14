Quantico star Priyanka Chopra 'resting' after suffering on-set injury

The star of Quantico, Priyanka Chopra, is "home resting comfortably" after being injured on the set of the action-thriller series Thursday night.
ABC, the network which airs the show, released no details on the injury, which it termed "a minor incident" during filming of the New York-based show.
However, TMZ, which broke the story, reported that Chopra fell while filming and suffered a concussion.
Chopra was examined by a doctor and released from the hospital, ABC said.
There was no word on how long Chopra will be side-lined from filming, though the show did not shut down production after her accident. She did not turn up at a promotional event for the show on Friday.
Chopra stars in Quantico as Alex Parrsh, a former FBI agent pulled into a deadly conspiracy involving the CIA. The show, now in its second season, airs on TVNZ OnDemand.
The Bollywood actress will also been seen in the upcoming Baywatch remake.