Quantico star Priyanka Chopra 'resting' after suffering on-set injury

Quantico star Priyanka Chopra, seen here in October 2016, reportedly fell and suffered a concussion while filming the US show. Photo/AP
The star of Quantico, Priyanka Chopra, is "home resting comfortably" after being injured on the set of the action-thriller series Thursday night.

ABC, the network which airs the show, released no details on the injury, which it termed "a minor incident" during filming of the New York-based show.

However, TMZ, which broke the story, reported that Chopra fell while filming and suffered a concussion.

Chopra was examined by a doctor and released from the hospital, ABC said.

There was no word on how long Chopra will be side-lined from filming, though the show did not shut down production after her accident. She did not turn up at a promotional event for the show on Friday.

Chopra stars in Quantico as Alex Parrsh, a former FBI agent pulled into a deadly conspiracy involving the CIA. The show, now in its second season, airs on TVNZ OnDemand.

The Bollywood actress will also been seen in the upcoming Baywatch remake.

