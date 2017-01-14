6 more charged in Kardashian heist

PARIS (AP) " Six more suspects have been charged in the armed heist of Kim Kardashian West, raising the number of people facing preliminary charges to 10.

Announcing the advance in the probe, the Paris prosecutors' office on Friday hailed the "remarkable work" of the French anti-bandit crime squad.

Robbers are believed to have forced their way into the private apartment where Kardashian West was staying during Paris Fashion Week in October. They allegedly tied up the reality TV star and stole more than $10 million worth of jewelry, with authorities now looking at a possible inside job.

The preliminary charges filed Friday covered a wide range of alleged crimes, including armed robbery in an organized gang, kidnapping, criminal association, illegal possession of firearms and ammunition, use of forged papers, and complicity.