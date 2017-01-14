6:56am Sat 14 January
Nicole Kidman calls for Americans to support Trump

Nicole Kidman says it's time for Americans to come together to support President-elect Donald Trump.

Kidman tells the BBC that now that Trump has been elected, "we as a country need to support who's ever the president because that's what the country's based on."

Kidman was born in Hawaii to Australian parents and holds dual citizenship in Australia and the U.S.

She says she's "always reticent" to comment on politics, and describes herself as more "issue-based." Kidman says she's "very committed to women's issues" like battling breast and ovarian cancer.

Kidman's comments have sparked both criticism and praise from social media users.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

