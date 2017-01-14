4:01am Sat 14 January
Lehane, Roberts and others featured in 'Buzz Books' preview

NEW YORK (AP) " Excerpts from upcoming works by Dennis Lehane, Nora Roberts and Roxane Gay are among dozens featured in a pair of free digital "Buzz Books" compilations.

The industry newsletter Publishers Lunch has compiled previews from fiction and nonfiction releases for "Buzz Books 2017: Spring/Summer" and "Buzz Books 2017: Young Adult Spring/Summer." James Patterson, Richard Ford and Don Winslow also have works excerpted in the "Buzz Books" releases, which became available Friday.

They can be downloaded from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com, Apple's iBookstore and other outlets.

