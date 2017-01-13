UK lawmaker Tristram Hunt named new director of V&A Museum

LONDON (AP) " The Victoria & Albert Museum says British Labour Party lawmaker Tristram Hunt has been appointed its new director.

Hunt is a historian and broadcaster who was elected to Parliament in 2010.

The V&A, one of the world's leading art and design museums, said Friday that Hunt had been "at the forefront of political, cultural and public life for the last decade."

His resignation from Parliament deepens the crisis in Britain's opposition Labour Party.

Hunt opposes the party's direction under leader Jeremy Corbyn, who wants to return Labour to its socialist roots.

Hunt was among lawmakers hoping to pull the party toward the political center-ground it occupied under former leaders including Tony Blair.

In a resignation letter, Hunt said that serving in Parliament had been "both deeply rewarding and intensely frustrating."