First trailer for CHiPS showcases a cruder, more violent remake

It seems no classic show is safe from the touch of the reboot, with 70's cop comedy CHiPS the latest to get a modern remake.

The upcoming reboot stars Dax Shephard as rookie officer Jon Baker and Michael Pena as undercover FBI agent Frank 'Ponch' Poncherello. Shephard also wrote and directed the movie, the Daily Mail reports.

Taking inspiration from the light-hearted 1970s drama and bringing it into the modern day, the duo set about infiltrating corrupt LA cops.

Sharing plenty of on-screen chemistry, Baker and Ponch get a little closer than the latter would like on a couple of humorous occasions.

It wouldn't be a buddy comedy without a smattering of juvenile humour, and the trailer puts a tick in that box.

First meeting in the station locker room, Ponch backs off as his new partner goes to introduce himself with a hug in nothing but a pair of tight white underwear.

Then when Ponch attempts to carry Baker from his bed to the bath later in the trailer, he trips and ends up face-planting his pal's manhood.

Ponch also awkwardly finds himself with an erection after becoming distracted by a beauty in 'yoga pants' while on a serious mission.

There are explosions galore, roaring motorcycles and glamorous girls in what is sure to be an exhilarating ride.

TV series CHiPS, which starred Larry Wilcox as Baker and Erik Estrada as Poncherello, ran on NBC for six seasons from 1977-1983 and was turned into a TV movie in 1998.

The reboot, which also stars Vincent D'Onofrio, Maya Rudolph, Jessica McNamee and Shepard's real life wife Kristen Bell, opens in New Zealand on April 6.

- Daily Mail