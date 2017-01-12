FX signs production deal with 'Atlanta' creator Glover

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) " The FX television network has locked up Golden Globe winner Donald Glover, but there will be a wait for new episodes of his comedy "Atlanta."

FX said Thursday it had signed a deal with Glover for more "Atlanta" episodes and to develop other shows. The series about the rap industry in the Southern city won the Golden Globe last weekend as best television comedy, with Glover best actor in a comedy.

New episodes won't be available until 2018, however. FX agreed to the delay because Glover has a movie role upcoming.

Another popular FX series, "American Crime Story," also won't be back until next year.