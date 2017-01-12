Social media users mock newsreader for blasting colleague

By James Weir

Nine Newsreader Amber Sherlock's name is now a trending topic on Twitter, as viewers across the globe watch the leaked video that shows her sounding off at a fellow journalist for her choice of outfit.

With social media users piling on to mock and in some cases abuse the TV host, Sherlock's public Twitter and Instagram accounts were briefly locked this morning, meaning only those who already followed her could interact with her and see her posts. She has since unlocked both accounts, but hasn't yet addressed the controversy on social media.

Today's Seven rivals on Sunrise even addressed the video this morning, playing a clip of the meltdown amid much laughter. Host David Koch said he sympathised with his peers at Nine.

"It is funny, we laugh at it, but I would hate for anyone to publicly show what we get up to during commercial [breaks]," he said.

While Sherlock may have briefly gone into social media hiding, it seems the rest of Twitter is having a field day with her instantly infamous meltdown:

Amber Sherlock currently yelling at her refrigerator that it needs to put a jacket on. Dishwasher is fine, she told her already. — Adam Richard (@adamrichard) January 12, 2017

I was surprised Amber Sherlock had a problem, channel 9 normally loves keeping Australian TV all white. #PutYourBlazersOnForJulie — Hero (@hierohero1) January 12, 2017

Someone who works behind the camera at Ch 9 hates Amber Sherlock... Thanks whoever you are, this was funny #SoMuchWhite — Jake Ryan (@JakeQRyan) January 12, 2017

If Amber Sherlock is looking for a new career can I suggest... pic.twitter.com/KxaGo3Q8yX — Cam Marshall (@mrcammarshall) January 12, 2017

Sherlock said the off-air clip that showed her firing up at a fellow journalist for wearing a white top came from a "stressful" situation, admitting she "probably overreacted" under pressure.

"Live TV can be a pretty stressful beast, at times," the veteran presenter told Nine Honey.

"It's never much fun rocking up to work or to a party in the same outfit as one of your colleagues or friends. I probably overreacted with the pressure of presenting a live news bulletin."

Off-air footage of the fashion emergency, where Sherlock realised she was wearing a similar outfit to the guests she was about to talk to just moments before going to air went viral after being published by Mumbrella.

Fellow journalist Julie Snook also made light of the situation saying: "Amber and I just really love white!"

"Amber and I are good friends and I really enjoy working with her, News is a fast moving environment and sometimes these things happen."

For the segment, which aired Wednesday, Sherlock was in a different studio to her guests Snook and psychologist Sandy Rea.

Minutes before going to air, Sherlock looked at the video feed in the studio monitor and realised they all looked like Goldie Hawn, Diane Keaton and Bette Midler in that final scene of The First Wives Club where they all wear white and sing.

"I need Julie to put a jacket on because we're all in white. I asked her before we came on - Julie, you need to put a jacket on," a perturbed Sherlock demanded.

As Snook began to explain she just hadn't had time to source a jacket before going into the studio, Sherlock cut her off: "Come on, I told you two hours ago."

Sherlock then pulled her iPhone out and informed Snook she'd personally call the Nine wardrobe department to "get something".

Fellow guest, psychologist Sandy Rea, could hear all this going down from her studio and looked appropriately uncomfortable with the exchange.

Rea tried to defuse the problem by suggesting she'd get a jacket herself.

"You're fine Sandy but there can't be three of us. And I made this clear two and a half hours ago," Sherlock shot back while angrily thumbing at her iPhone, perhaps scrolling through Portmans' online store to buy Snook a new outfit herself.

Remaining calm, Snook tried to reason with her flustered colleague.

"Amber, if it's an issue I can get on out of here (the studio)," she said.

"It is an issue. Go and grab a jacket," Sherlock demanded. Snook pointed out she was actually wearing light blue and not white but this was all swings and roundabouts for Sherlock and the technicality annoyed her more.

She called out for a producer to find Snook a jacket. Any jacket. Even if they had to just rip one off Tracy Grimshaw.

The passive aggressive back-and-forth continued.

Snook: "If there's an issue I can just head on out and get back to work because I'm flat chat, I genuinely forgot."

Sherlock: "Fine, jump on out, if that's what you'd like to do."

Snook: "Amber, please, this is not the only thing I'm doing today."

At this point, the footage cuts to black.

The next time we see Snook, she's been strapped into a jacket.

Moments later, the segment went to air. And Sherlock warmly introduced Rea and her colleague Snook.

While viewers had no idea about the drama that went down over the simple white (*cough* blue) top before the segment, now they do. And it only seems appropriate that we all #PutYourBlazersOnForJulie today.

