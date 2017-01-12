A man has been charged in connection with Kim Kardashian's Parisian robbery

A man has been charged in connection with Kim Kardashian West's armed robbery ordeal.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was left terrified in October when she was tied up and robbed at gunpoint in her Paris residence, and after French police made a string of arrests earlier this week, it seems the case is now moving forward.

According to TMZ, a 63-year-old man known only as Yunice A has been charged with a number of offences, including armed robbery in an organised gang, kidnapping, and criminal association.

Police have requested he remain in their custody for their time being.

It was previously reported officers have released four of the 17 people they arrested without charge.

One of the men released was chauffeur Michael Madar, with limo company UNIC Worldpass explaining their driver was speaking to police "for testimony purposes" only.

The company insisted neither they nor the driver had any connection to the heist.

According to French publication Le Monde, authorities arrested 14 men and three woman, with an average age of 55, in connection with the case. The oldest suspect, identified as 'Pierre B.' is 72 years old.

Kim - who has children North, three, and Saint, 13 months, with husband Kanye West - is said to be feeling "deeply relieved" over the arrests.

A source said: "Kim is deeply relieved to know that this horrible ordeal will all come to an end soon."

The 36-year-old beauty recently revealed she feared she would be shot in the back during the robbery.

In a clip for her reality TV show, A, which returns to E! in March, Kim can be seen telling her sisters about her thoughts during terrifying incident.

Kim said: "They're going to shoot me in the back. There's no way out. It makes me so upset to think about it."