Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez are at odds and it's all because of The Weeknd

Bella Hadid has unfollowed Selena Gomez on Instagram.

The 20-year-old model reportedly stopped subscribing to the Heart Wants What It Wants hitmaker's photo feed after pictures emerged of her kissing Bella's ex The Weeknd.

The loved up pictures of the pair outside Italian restaurant Giorgio Baldi in Santa Monica have been making the rounds on social media throughout the day and fans aren't sure what to think.

Selena gomez and the weekend better drop some sick ass music if theyre dating — Alberto Amaya (@AlbertoAmaya_) January 11, 2017

Selena Gomez & The Weekend tho — Dewanie Catapang. (@waniedoo) January 12, 2017

Selena and the weekend... didn't expect it, but I'm into it — Mariam Selim (@MariamSelim9) January 11, 2017

Of the pair's relationship, a source said: "At first, Selena and Abel [The Weeknd] wanted to keep their relationship a secret. But they've decided they really don't care if everyone knows about them."

Whilst another added: "Selena was focusing on getting herself back together and Abel was just getting out of a relationship, plus putting out his new album. Abel and Bella also were on and off towards the end of their relationship, so getting into something brand new was not what Abel was looking for."

Continued below.

Related Content The Weeknd has moved on from Bella Hadid with Selena Gomez Game of Thrones season seven: here's everything we know so far Billie Lourd remembers Carrie Fisher: 'her voice will forever be in my heart'

And The Weeknd - real name Abel Tesfaye - has reportedly had a crush on Selena for some time.

More from Spy:

• Which stars hated Streep's Trump speech?

• MAFS star: matchmakers 'got it so wrong'

The source added: "Abel though always had a thing for Selena. He thinks she is extremely talented and sexy.

"They recently started talking before the holidays but she has been on his radar before. They are on the same level with expectations and think the other is really fun. They are taking things slow and getting to know each other."

The news of Bella's Instagram unfollow will come as a shock to fans as the model previously revealed she was on good terms with the Can't Feel My Face hitmaker despite their split.

She said recently: "There is no awkwardness. He is my best friend, and I am excited because I am walking during his performance."

With a source adding: "Bella and The Weeknd have been talking again. The Weeknd sent Bella something special to her room to wish her luck on her big day ... They are on great terms - not back together but still talking."

- Bang! Showbiz