Billie Lourd remembers Carrie Fisher: 'her voice will forever be in my heart'

Carrie Fisher's daughter Billie Lourd has paid tribute to her late mother with a heartfelt photo on Instagram.

Two weeks after Fisher died, the Scream Queens star has honoured the memory of her mum with an adorable throwback photo. It shows a young Lourd wearing bunny ears as she sits in the back of a limo with her famous mum.

"If my life weren't funny, then it would just be true and that is unacceptable," she captioned the snap. "Finding the funny might take a while but I learned from the best and her voice will forever be in my head and in my heart."

The post comes a few days after she thanked fans for their support following the death of both Fisher and the 24-year-old's grandmother, Debbie Reynolds.

"Receiving all of your prayers and kind words over the past week has given me strength during a time I thought strength could not exist," she wrote on Instagram. "There are no words to express how much I will miss my Abadaba and my one and only Momby. Your love and support means the world to me."

Earlier this week, Fisher's death certificate confirmed the actress died of a heart attack, but it says more investigation is needed to try to determine the underlying cause. Under "cause of death" it says "cardiac arrest/deferred".

The Star Wars icon died aged 60 on December 27 at Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Centre, the certificate says.

Her mother Debbie Reynolds died a day later.

- news.com.au